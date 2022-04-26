Stabbing outside of Toronto high school happened just after dismissal: principal

Send this page to someone via email

A stabbing outside of a Toronto high school on Monday happened shortly after students were dismissed, the school’s principal says.

In a letter sent to parents and students of Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute, Brian Hill said a student was stabbed just outside of the building around 3:10 p.m.

The school is located in Scarborough, near Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue.

“Police and emergency services were immediately contacted and the student was transported to the hospital for medical attention,” Hill wrote.

“I am very thankful to report that the student was not seriously injured by this incident. Out thoughts are with the student and their family for a speedy recovery.”

Hill said that on the advice of police, the school was not placed into lockdown as the stabbing occurred once most students had already left.

According to the letter, social workers were available from the Toronto District School Board to provide counselling and support.

“This incident may be understandably upsetting for students who saw or heard about what happened,” Hill said.

“If your child is feeling anxious or upset, please contact the school so we can arrange for support.”

Hill said they will continue to “take any necessary steps” to ensure the school is safe.

Toronto police said Monday that it was believed three suspects were involved in the incident.

On Tuesday, police said there was no update to provide on suspect descriptions.

The victim’s injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

View image in full screen The letter sent to the school community following the stabbing Monday. TDSB