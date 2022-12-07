Woman, 42, facing charges in probe tied to death of Danielle Strauss at central Hamilton apartment

See more sharing options

Police have charged a fourth person in connection with the November murder of Danielle Straus at a central Hamilton apartment.

The 42-year-old accused is facing an accessory after the fact of murder charge in connection with Strauss’s homicide.

It’s the second person facing an accessory charge after a 40-year-old was charged on Tuesday.

Two teens, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were previously charged with murder following their arrest last Monday afternoon on a Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus.

“This charge is relation to the 16-year-old male youth currently in custody,” Hamilton police spokesperson Jackie Penman said in an email.

“The Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits investigators from releasing her name as it may lead to the identity of one of the youths charged with 2nd degree murder.”

Investigators have not released any names connected with the investigation since it may lead to the identity of the youths charged.

Police are still seeking a 16-year-old boy also wanted for second-degree murder.

The body of 38-year-old Strauss was found by a building superintendent at her home on Ferguson Avenue North south of Barton Street before 11 a.m. on Nov. 10.

Detectives previously said the city’s “drug subculture” is likely involved in the murder, but said in a mid-November press conference that a clear motive had not been established.

At the time, Det. Sgt. Bereziuk revealed that the persons of interest were discovered after police acquired hours of surveillance video from the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.