B.C. Premier David Eby to swear in new cabinet on Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Premier David Eby is set to more of his fingerprints on B.C.’s government.

Eby has chosen a new cabinet and the new ministers will be sworn in by Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin at a ceremony on Wednesday morning.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on BC1 and here on the Global BC website. The formal event starts at 10 a.m.

Former premier John Horgan kept his cabinet consistent over more than five years in power only removing Jinny Sims after she was under investigation and swapping out ministers who opted not to run in the 2020 election.

2:37 Premier Eby’s cabinet to be sworn in Wednesday

Child care minister Katrina Chen announced on Tuesday she has asked not be selected for cabinet. Chen co-chaired Eby’s leadership campaign and is making the decision for personal reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today is the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. As a survivor of gender-based violence more than once in my life, including as a child, I have long-term trauma that has yet to be fully unpacked,” Chen said in a statement.

“I need time to focus on myself and my son, and have asked Premier David Eby to not consider me for cabinet. I stand with all survivors of gender-based violence.”

24:08 Focus BC: Eby sworn in as premier, new name for BC Liberals

Chen said the long-standing trauma has continued to impact her life.

Eby is expected to keep Health Minister Adrian Dix in his portfolio even though the BC Liberals have consistent called for his resignation.

Story continues below advertisement

Dix is the second longest serving health minister in B.C.’s history and has led the government’s COVID-19 response.

“Those decisions are for the premier. I have been really honoured, and every day including today, people know I will give it everything I get no matter what I am doing,” Dix said on Tuesday.

There will be a new standalone ministry as part of Premier David Eby’s plan to address the housing crisis in British Columbia with a brand new housing minister announced on Wednesday.

Currently the housing minister has also been responsible for other portfolios as well. Eby served as housing minister along with being B.C.’s attorney general.

“For too many British Columbians, owning or even renting a good home feels out of reach,” Eby said. “The housing crisis deserves the attention of a full ministry and the resources that come with it. As premier, I am committed to making meaningful progress to make sure everyone in B.C. can afford a good home.”