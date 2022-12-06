Union says BC Ferries ban on facial hair discriminates against some members

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing BC Ferries workers says a company policy banning facial hair is discriminating against some of its members.

The BC Ferries policy, which applies to all crew involved in emergency duties, is in place due to the risk of a fire aboard one of its vessels. In the event of a fire, crew could be required to enter confined spaces wearing respirators similar to those worn by firefighters.

The company says facial hair can prevent a necessary tight seal with the units.

But the union has filed a grievance over the policy, and told Global News it is seeking exemptions for at least three of its members who wear beards as a part of their faith.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. Ferry Workers and Marine Union president Eric McNeely said one of those crew members, Manpreet Singh, has not been able to work for six months due to the policy.

McNeely said Singh had initially shaved his beard due to the policy, until he learned that the policy was meant to provide exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

“He did really feel some substantial pressure both personally and within his family network as well as his faith network about that requirement,” McNeely said.

“When he was made aware that there had been a change to the policy providing room for medical or religious exemptions, that’s when he decided he could no longer violate a core tenet of his faith.”

2:06 Worker shortages could lead to ferry cancellations

McNeely said some members had been offered different work, but not at the level that they are accustomed to, which he said amounted to a failure on the part of the company to accommodate them.

Story continues below advertisement

McNeely said the union’s preference is to solve the dispute through the grievance mechanism, but that if they can’t work it out they could launch a human rights complaint.

BC Ferries, for its part, maintains that the policy is a requirement under WorkSafeBC regulations.

“The health and safety of our employees is the number one priority for BC Ferries. BC Ferries works to accommodate workers who are unable to shave, but will not exempt them from regulatory requirements designed to protect their health,” the company said in a statement.

But WorkSafeBC told Global News there are other options for crew.

“While the employer must select the most appropriate respirator which may require a face seal … there are options that provide equivalent or better protection than ones requiring a face seal,” a spokesperson said in an email.

The union has suggested alternate equipment as well, but BC Ferries says the other gear provided a lower standard of protection.

McNeely said he can’t understand why BC Ferries wont bend on the exemptions, particularly considering the critical staff shortages the company has faced this year.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Ferries has been forced to cancel numerous sailings in 2022 due to staff shortages.

“Mr. Singh could go work on another boat in Canada and wear the beard of his faith, and he’s currently unable to do so at BC Ferries — these are some questions you kind of thought were resolved years ago,” McNeely said.

“Especially in a climate where getting skilled mariners is a challenge, the requirement to be clean shaven is an additional barrier that ferries doesn’t need, and we want a reliable system for the public.”