Nova Scotia will cover online mental health coaching for all residents

Nova Scotia says it will fund an online mental health coaching program aimed at supporting people experiencing mild or moderate depression and anxiety.

The online program, called Tranquility, offers weekly one-on-one virtual coaching alongside cognitive behavioural therapy resources.

Brian Comer, minister responsible for the province’s Office of Addictions and Mental Health, said in a statement today that the program is unique because it offers individualized mental health support in a convenient way.

Nova Scotia first partnered with the Halifax-based firm Tranquility in March, when it made services available to about 150 residents who first had to be referred through a primary care provider.

The program is now funded for use by all residents over the age of 16 without a referral.

The province estimates it will pay between $340,00 and $510,00 annually for the service, depending on public response.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2022.