Calgary police shut down identification forgery lab downtown

Calgary police officers arrested two people in connection to an identification forgery lab downtown.

In a release on Tuesday, the Calgary Police Service said residents of a downtown apartment complex complained to their community resource officer (CRO) in October about “problem neighbours” who had allegedly been stealing packages and mail in the building.

A search warrant was granted and executed last Friday after enough evidence was gathered, according to CPS. Officers searched a unit and a vehicle at the property, where they seized the following items:

Four of the five packages reported stolen from other tenants

An identification and credit card forgery manufacturing lab

Identification and credit cards in other people’s names

Identification with the suspect’s photo on it, under assumed names

The upper receiver and barrel from a Glock handgun

Hundreds, if not thousands, of pieces of mail from various businesses and residential buildings in Calgary

The suspects were arrested shortly after, CPS said.

Erin Lindsay Emerson, 46, was charged with two counts of possession of stolen property, one count of possession of forgery instruments and one count of possession of forged documents. Emerson is scheduled to appear in court in January 3, 2023.

Steven Edward Hart, 38, was charged with one count of breaching a release order, two counts of possession of stolen property, one count of possession of forgery instruments and one count of possession of forged documents. Hart is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.