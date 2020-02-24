RCMP looking for couple who crashed in B.C. with Alberta licence plate made of paper

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Port Coquitlam, B.C. are looking for a man and woman who fled the scene of a single-vehicle collision in January.

While fleeing the scene of a collision is an offence on its own, police also want to speak to the pair after discovering their Alberta licence plate was printed on paper.

The collision happened around 8 p.m. on Jan. 8, on the Mary Hill Bypass near Shaughnessy Street in Port Coquitlam.

RCMP said the crash happened because the couple’s car, a 2005 Grey Nissan Altima, had lost a wheel.

When police arrived on scene, they found “one of the worst licence plate forgeries they had ever seen,” a Monday news release said.

The printed-off licence was obscured under a plate cover, which is illegal to use both in B.C. and Alberta.

The couple quickly left the scene after police arrived, RCMP said.

“At first blush this licence plate is terribly funny, but there are serious consequences,” Corp. Micheal McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP said.

“People with forged plates are often driving with no insurance, or their vehicles are not roadworthy, or both. That’s both unsafe and unfair to other road users who follow the rules.” Tweet This

The car has been seized for disposal. Anyone with information can call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.