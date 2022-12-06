Menu

Canada

Sask. RCMP charge two suspects after recovering 900 grams of suspected crystal meth

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 12:06 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP recovered approximately 900 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and drug trafficking paraphernalia from a vehicle Nov. 29.
Saskatchewan RCMP recovered approximately 900 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and drug trafficking paraphernalia from a vehicle Nov. 29. Saskatchewan RCMP

Justin Skulte, 33, of Cold Lake, Alta., and Tessa Urlacher, 30, face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking in an ongoing drug investigation.

RCMP officers were investigating an assault reported on Nov. 29, when they found and arrested a suspect in a vehicle stuck in a ditch about 15 kilometres west of Pierceland.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they found about 900 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Skulte is currently remanded and appeared in court in Meadow Lake on Dec. 1.

The investigation is ongoing.

