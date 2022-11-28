Man arrested, charged for series of thefts across western Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for a series of thefts across the western provinces.

The Edmonton Police Service’s Police Electronic Response Team (PERT) have been doing an investigation into property trafficking — in co-ordination with multiple RCMP jurisdictions — which kicked off after a vehicle was reported stolen.

A search warrant was issued and executed in early November. Police found “a myriad of reported and non-reported theft occurrences stretching across B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan,” according to a press release Monday.

The total value of the stolen goods is around $500,000. Roughly $125,000 worth of stolen items have been recovered and returned to their rightful owners, police said.

Dennis Hyatt has been charged with trafficking stolen property obtained by a crime, fraud over $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000, among multiple other charges.

Police have a list of outstanding items, which can be viewed here. Anyone with any information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.