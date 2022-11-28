Menu

Crime

Man arrested, charged for series of thefts across western Canada

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 4:00 pm
An Edmonton Police Service badge on the arm of an officer on Monday, December 6, 2021. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service badge on the arm of an officer on Monday, December 6, 2021. Global News

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for a series of thefts across the western provinces.

The Edmonton Police Service’s Police Electronic Response Team (PERT) have been doing an investigation into property trafficking — in co-ordination with multiple RCMP jurisdictions — which kicked off after a vehicle was reported stolen.

A search warrant was issued and executed in early November. Police found “a myriad of reported and non-reported theft occurrences stretching across B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan,” according to a press release Monday.

Read more: 4 charged with stolen firearms, vehicles after 3-hour police standoff in Lethbridge

The total value of the stolen goods is around $500,000. Roughly $125,000 worth of stolen items have been recovered and returned to their rightful owners, police said.

Dennis Hyatt has been charged with trafficking stolen property obtained by a crime, fraud over $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000, among multiple other charges.

Police have a list of outstanding items, which can be viewed here. Anyone with any information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.

