2 separate fatal incidents in Saskatoon over Easter weekend under investigation

Saskatoon’s Easter weekend was marred by tragedy as two separate incidents — a house fire and a fatal rollover on Highway 16 — claimed the lives of two residents.
On Friday, fire crews responded to an incident in the 400 Block of Avenue I South. While putting out the flames, firefighters located an occupant who was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the blaze. Images taken by Global News show no damage to the outside of the home as police remained on site into the afternoon hours on Saturday.
Early Saturday morning, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on the westbound ramp to Highway 16 from Idylwyld Drive.
The car was found rolled over and on its roof. Rescuers found four people, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.
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Later the same day, police identified the victim as a 24-year-old man. Three others, all in their early 20s, were sent to hospital with serious injuries.
The causes for both the house fire and car crash are still unknown.
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