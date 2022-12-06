Regina to host 2024 Brier

Send this page to someone via email

The 2024 Brier is coming to the Queen City from March 1 to 10 at the Brandt Centre.

Curling Canada made the announcement on Tuesday, noting that the Brier has been held at the Brandt Centre three previous times — in 2018, 2006 and 1992.

“Curling and Saskatchewan go hand in hand,” said Katherine Henderson, chief executive officer of Curling Canada. “With Regina’s rich curling history and its passionate and dedicated curling community, we’re thrilled to be bringing our marquee men’s championship back to Regina.”

Saskatchewan teams have won the Brier seven times, in 1955, 1959, 1960, 1962, 1963, 1973, and the most recent victory in 1980.

“We are thrilled Regina will be hosting the 2024 Brier,” said Regina Mayor Sandra Masters. “From sheet to sheet, generation to generation, curling continues to be a part of the DNA of our city and province. We cannot wait to welcome athletes and fans back to Regina in 2024 and demonstrate once again, why we are the heart of curling.”

Jeremy Harrison, minister responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan, called the announcement “good news for the province.”

“Curling is Saskatchewan’s official sport and we have some of the most dedicated fans and volunteers,” Harrison said. “There will be great excitement and anticipation for the 2024 Brier. Hosting this event will put Saskatchewan hospitality on full display at a national level and boost the visitor economy.”

The winner of the 2024 Brier represents Canada a month later at the World Men’s Curling Championship March 30 to April 7 in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Curling Canada said ticket and volunteer information will become available in early 2023.