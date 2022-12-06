Suspects waited outside establishment before 2 victims stabbed ‘several times’: York police

Two suspects waited outside of an establishment in York Region over the weekend before two victims were stabbed “several times,” police say.
In a news release issued Tuesday, York Regional Police said officers responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to an establishment on Highway 7 at Commerce Valley Drive West.
Two men were found suffering from stab wounds and were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
They currently remain in hospital in stable condition.
Police said there were two male suspects waiting outside of the establishment when the two victims exited.
“The suspects ran at the victims and began a physical altercation. One suspect had a knife and stabbed both victims several times,” the release said.
The suspects fled the area in a dark-coloured vehicle before officers arrived, police said.
Investigators are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with video footage of the incident to come forward.
