Toronto police investigating after man killed in east end

Toronto police say they are investigating after a man was killed in the city’s east end on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Danforth and Greenwood avenues at around 2:30 a.m.

Police said a man, believed to be in his 50s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He later died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators said they do not know exactly how the man was killed but determined he was not shot.

There is no suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.