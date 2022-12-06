Menu

Crime

Prince Albert sees string of vehicle damage and thefts

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 10:28 am
Police in Prince Albert are investigating a string of vehicle damage and theft reports.
Police in Prince Albert are investigating a string of vehicle damage and theft reports. File / Global News

Over 40 reports of vehicle damage and thefts have been reported in Prince Albert since Friday, and the Prince Albert Police Service is looking for help in identifying suspects.

Officers noted that in some cases, items like wallets and sunglasses were left in plain sight for passersby.

Police add that people should remove all valuables from their vehicles to reduce the risk of theft for things like keys, change, garage door openers, cameras, cell phones, backpacks and clothing.

A map of vehicle damage and thefts reported in Prince Albert between December 2-5. View image in full screen
A map of vehicle damage and thefts reported in Prince Albert between December 2-5. Prince Albert Police Service

Officers ask anyone with video surveillance to check their cameras.

Anyone with information can call the non-emergency line at 306-953-4222.

Saskatchewan NewsPrince AlbertPrince Albert Police Service
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

