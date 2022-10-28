Menu

Crime

Prince Albert, Sask. woman arrested in connection with an armed drive-through robbery

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 3:46 pm
prince albert police building View image in full screen
Brianne Carolyn Fineday made her first appearance in court Friday morning in Prince Albert. File Photo/ Global News

Earlier this month, a robbery was made in the drive-through of a business in the 800 Block of 15th Street East in Prince Albert, Sask.

Twenty-nine-year-old woman Brianne Carolyn Fineday was arrested Thursday morning in connection with an investigation by members of the Prince Albert Police Service’s Crime Reduction Team at a business in the 3200 Block of 2nd Avenue West.

She is facing charges of robbery with a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of the proceeds of drive-through robbery as well as unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

She made her first appearance in court Friday morning in Prince Albert.

