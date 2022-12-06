Menu

Canada

42-year-old man dead following crash in rural Nova Scotia

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 8:21 am
A 42-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Parkers Cove, N.S., on Monday.

RCMP officers, fire, and EHS responded to a report of the crash around 5 a.m.

“RCMP officers learned that a Mazda CX-30 had been travelling on Parker Mountain Road when it left the roadway, struck a ditch and came to rest in a driveway,” Annapolis District RCMP said in a release.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Parker Mountain Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

