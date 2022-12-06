42-year-old man dead following crash in rural Nova Scotia

A 42-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Parkers Cove, N.S., on Monday.
RCMP officers, fire, and EHS responded to a report of the crash around 5 a.m.
Read more: Lower South River, N.S. man killed in Hwy. 104 crash
Read More
“RCMP officers learned that a Mazda CX-30 had been travelling on Parker Mountain Road when it left the roadway, struck a ditch and came to rest in a driveway,” Annapolis District RCMP said in a release.
Trending Now
-
Passenger who fell from cruise ship treaded water for 20 hours to survive
-
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning actor of ‘Cheers’ fame, dies at 71
Trending Now
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Parker Mountain Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
Comments