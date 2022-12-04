Lower South River, N.S. man killed in Hwy. 104 crash

See more sharing options

A Nova Scotia man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 104 in a construction zone.

Antigonish County District RCMP said the crash happened near exit 30 in James River, at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“RCMP officers learned that a Toyota Yaris and a Toyota Corolla were travelling, in a construction zone, in opposite directions when they collided,” RCMP said in a news release.

The driver of the Corolla, a 58-year-old man from Lower South River, was taken to hospital by ambulance where he later died.

The 21-year-old Trenton woman who was driving the Yaris was seriously injured and was also taken to hospital by ambulance.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.