2 Manitobans, 2 Jets prospects get tryout for World Junior camps

Winnipeg’s Carson Lambos could have a chance to win another World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal this Christmas.

After representing Canada at the most recent World Juniors over the summer where they won the tournament, Lambos has been given another invite to Canada’s National Junior Team Selection Camp.

Lambos of the Winnipeg Ice, and Winnipeg goalie Tyler Brennan of the Prince George Cougars will both be getting a tryout for the camp which begins on Dec. 9 in Moncton, N.B.

Only 23 of the 29 players who received an invite will make the final roster. Players like Conor Geekie, Matthew Savoie and Denton Mateychuk were all overlooked by Hockey Canada.

Winnipeg Jets draft picks Chaz Lucius and Rutger McGroarty were both among the 32 players to receive invites to attend a tryout camp for the U.S.A. National Junior Team.

The 19-year-old Lambos has three goals and 18 assists in 23 games this season while patrolling Winnipeg’s blueline. He was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the first round, 26th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Brennan, 19, has a 5-6 record in 13 appearances for the Cougars. He’s a fourth-round draft pick of the New Jersey Devils in the most recent NHL Draft.

The 19-year-old Lucius is with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose this season after being selected 18th overall in 2021, but he’s been out of the lineup with an injury in recent games. He’s scored two goals with three assists in 12 AHL games.

McGroarty is at the University of Michigan after the Jets took him 14th overall this past summer. He’s averaged a point per game with eight goals and 10 assists in 18 games with the Wolverines.

Canada’s first game is on Boxing Day against Czechia, while Team U.S.A. will also play on Dec. 26 against Latvia.