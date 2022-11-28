Menu

Jets’ Morrissey named NHL star after monster week

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 2:45 pm

It should come as no surprise to Winnipeg Jets fans that defenceman Josh Morrissey is getting his due from the National Hockey League.

Morrissey was named the league’s second star of the week after saving his team with two consecutive overtime winners, and then matching the Jets’ record for assists by a defenceman in Sunday’s 7-2 romp over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Read more: ANALYSIS: Do we know what Jets are fully capable of?

The 27-year-old Calgary native, drafted by Winnipeg in the first round in 2013, also led all NHL defencemen this past week with seven points (three goals, four assists). He’s currently ranked third among the league’s blueliners for both assists and points this season.

Morrissey is also leading the Jets this season in assists, points, and ice time per game.

