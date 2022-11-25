Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg bobsledder captures gold medal in World Cup event

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2022 4:15 pm

Canada’s Bianca Ribi captured a gold medal in women’s monobob at the first bobsled World Cup event of the season in Whistler, B.C., Thursday.

The 26-year-old Winnipeg native finished the two-heat race with a time of one minute, 50.89 seconds.

Toronto’s Cynthia Appiah was 0.27 seconds behind and finished second, and American Kallie Humphries took bronze.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton in talks with safe sport office to improve culture

Ribi’s first-place finish was threatened by Germany’s Laura Nolte, who appeared to be beating the Canadian’s time before crashing late in her second heat.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Monobob, where an athlete races solo in their bobsled, is new to the World Cup circuit this season after making its Olympic debut at the Beijing Games earlier this year.

The first bobsled World Cup competition of the season continues Friday with the two-man bobsled. Saturday will feature the two-woman and four-man bobsled events.

Click to play video: 'Former Jamaican bobsledders ready to cheer on team after 24-year absence at Olympics'
Former Jamaican bobsledders ready to cheer on team after 24-year absence at Olympics
Winnipeg SportsWinter SportsBobsleighBobsledcanada sportsmonobobWomen's Monobob World Cup
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers