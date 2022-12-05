Saskatoon reviews accessible parking in downtown area

Send this page to someone via email

On March 11, 2022, Inclusion Saskatoon sent a letter to city council. It outlined a lack of accessible parking in the city’s downtown area, and it said there is an absence of an overall accessibility plan.

Fast forward to Feb. 7, city administration was told to make a report, including scope, timelines, financial impact, proposed engagement strategy and best practices learned in other cities.

On Monday, administration outlined the findings of its report, which said there are currently 18 parking stalls in the business improvement district.

The report said loading zones are also capable of being used as accessible parking, however, only for the time posted on the sign.

Story continues below advertisement

Administration said after adding in loading zones, the total number of parking stalls available jumped to 178.

The Saskatoon Accessibility Advisory Council also reviewed the report, but still sides with the concerns of the letter sent to council.

“The Saskatoon Accessibility Advisory Committee does agree that more accessible parking spaces need to be made available, in Saskatoon our population is growing, and aging and the demand is there,” said Chelsea Wisser, chair of the Saskatoon Accessibility Council.

Moving forward the city will be conducting a further review of the state of accessible parking in Saskatoon.

The review will focus on on-street parking within paid parking areas located in downtown, Riversdale, Broadway and Sutherland. It will also look into the accessible parking permit program, and locational characteristics like distance to curb ramps, distance to building entrances and distance to crosswalks.

Read more: Downtown Saskatoon parking could be tight with potential new arena

Wisser also said she doesn’t want the accessible parking permit program to go anywhere.

“We feel that the parking program is a good program, and it applies to more than just people with mobility, like wheelchair mobility issues, but even like walking canes and stuff like that,” Wisser added.

Story continues below advertisement

The accessible parking review will begin in early 2023 and is expected to be done by the fall or winter of next year.