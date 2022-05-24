Saskatoon council sets sights on downtown development parking concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Downtown Saskatoon could look very different in the years to come with the potential of a new arena and entertainment centre as well as a grocery store.

However, one problem looming large for both projects was brought up at city council on Tuesday: parking.

Midtown Mall is already a busy area which is often crowded with parked cars.

One resident, Tyrell Harder, told council he noticed people parking in the Cactus Club parking lot, because it is free, and spending their day in the mall.

Councillor Darren Hill asked what the parking plan would be for the proposed downtown grocery store, especially for people just stopping in for pick-up.

Murray Totland, spokesperson for Arbutus Properties, said the store would have spaces specifically for the store, which is expected to be a Pitchfork Market + Kitchen.

“That service lot immediately outside the proposed store location would be obviously the most convenient, we’ll have some dedicated stalls for curbside pickup,” said Totland.

Council also decided on the criteria for the new downtown arena.

They outlined land space, access to transport and close proximity to other complimentary businesses such as hotels and parking.

The new arena is expected to hold 15,000 seats, and administration staff noted that a new parking facility will need to be built regardless of which location is chosen.

Council is moving ahead with both plans.

They voted to give Arbutus Properties a tax abatement for the site, should they build a grocery store there.

They are also scheduled to unveil possible sites for the new arena as soon as possible.

