Consumer

Saskatoon council sets sights on downtown development parking concerns

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 8:08 pm
Click to play video: 'City Council facing concerns of parking when it comes to the development of Saskatoon’s downtown. With the possibility of a new arena and grocery store, more parking may be needed.' City Council facing concerns of parking when it comes to the development of Saskatoon’s downtown. With the possibility of a new arena and grocery store, more parking may be needed.
WATCH: City Council is facing parking concerns when it comes to the development of Saskatoon's downtown.

Downtown Saskatoon could look very different in the years to come with the potential of a new arena and entertainment centre as well as a grocery store.

However, one problem looming large for both projects was brought up at city council on Tuesday: parking.

Midtown Mall is already a busy area which is often crowded with parked cars.

Read more: Downtown Saskatoon still lacking grocery store, safety concerns remain: study

One resident, Tyrell Harder, told council he noticed people parking in the Cactus Club parking lot, because it is free, and spending their day in the mall.

Councillor Darren Hill asked what the parking plan would be for the proposed downtown grocery store, especially for people just stopping in for pick-up.

Murray Totland, spokesperson for Arbutus Properties, said the store would have spaces specifically for the store, which is expected to be a Pitchfork Market  + Kitchen.

“That service lot immediately outside the proposed store location would be obviously the most convenient, we’ll have some dedicated stalls for curbside pickup,” said Totland.

Read more: Downtown Saskatoon revitalizing vision requires non-traditional funding, administration says

Council also decided on the criteria for the new downtown arena.

They outlined land space, access to transport and close proximity to other complimentary businesses such as hotels and parking.

The new arena is expected to hold 15,000 seats, and administration staff noted that a new parking facility will need to be built regardless of which location is chosen.

Council is moving ahead with both plans.

Read more: Higher capacity at proposed downtown Saskatoon festival site enticing for event organizers

They voted to give Arbutus Properties a tax abatement for the site, should they build a grocery store there.

They are also scheduled to unveil possible sites for the new arena as soon as possible.

Click to play video: 'Downtown Saskatoon revitalizing vision requires non-traditional funding: administration' Downtown Saskatoon revitalizing vision requires non-traditional funding: administration
Downtown Saskatoon revitalizing vision requires non-traditional funding: administration – Apr 15, 2021
