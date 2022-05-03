Menu

Canada

Downtown Saskatoon grocery store one step closer to becoming a reality

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 3:14 pm
Youth facing charges after altercation at Midtown Plaza on Saturday: Saskatoon police
Midtown Plaza, Saskatoon's downtown mall could see a grocery store with a built in restaurant and take-out after Vancouver-based company pitches proposal to the City. File / Global News. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

Downtown Saskatoon might not be without a grocery store for much longer.

The Standing Policy Committee on Transportation unanimously approved a motion to have a grocery store proposal sent to city council.

Read more: Saskatoon’s downtown could get a grocery store at Midtown Plaza

“We will not only have full-service grocery, we will have an in-store restaurant, the option to have sit down meals and we also offer a large assortment of pre-made or prepared meals as well,” said Murray Totland, director of planning with Vancouver-based company Arbutus Properties.

The grocery store proposed is Pitchfork Market + Kitchen — the second location in Saskatoon.

The developer hopes to see the store open in early 2023 while committee members say this is a positive for the city.

Read more: Downtown Saskatoon still lacking grocery store, safety concerns remain: study

“How can we work together collectively as a community knowing we need to have food where people live, work and play and to see Pitchfork step up in this manner, I am just so excited and elated,” councilor Cynthia Block said.

The store would require changes to traffic patterns including a full traffic signal at Auditorium Avenue and Idylwyld Drive.

Despite the approval, the matter still needs to be brought to a future city council meeting before next steps are taken.

