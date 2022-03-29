Menu

Canada

High Key Brewing Co. to open new location in downtown Saskatoon

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 7:29 pm
High Key Brewing Co. to open new location in downtown Saskatoon View image in full screen
High Key Brewing Co. is transitioning from its location on Quebec Avenue to take over the former Harley-Davidson building at 102 23rd Street East. High Key Brewing Co. / Supplied

A Saskatoon microbrewery has big plans for a prime piece of real estate in downtown Saskatoon.

High Key Brewing Co. has announced plans to set up shop at 102 23rd Street East, the former Redline Harley-Davidson building downtown.

Read more: Saskatchewan craft breweries face ‘a lot of sleepless nights’ amid aluminum can shortage

“Since 2019, we’ve really been keeping an eye out for the perfect location,” said Madeline Conn, president of High Key.

High Key Brewing Co. opened in 2018 at 1905 Quebec Ave., offering an assortment of permanent and seasonal craft beers. However, the building has some “infrastructure issues”, Conn said.

Even before opening High Key’s current location, Conn would drive by the Harley-Davidson building and admire it.

“I would dream of it,” she said. “It’s close to downtown, but still a little bit away, so it gives us the space that we really need.

Read more: Something is brewing for Saskatoon’s Great Western Brewing Company

With garage elements still intact, the overhead doors are suitable for receiving items and sending products out to the public. It also offers enough height for the brewery’s equipment.

The building will feature a full kitchen, allowing High Key to use beer and spent grain in menu items.

The new location will also have a patio, including a three-season patio incorporating the garage doors.

“Which gives us a whole new revenue and whole new experience at the brewery,” Conn said.

Read more: Kelowna, B.C. breweries create special beer for Ukraine

Brewery staff plan to move equipment during the summer with the goal of opening the downtown location on Labour Day Weekend.

High Key is expected to operate out of its current location until the end of August.

