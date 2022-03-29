High Key Brewing Co. to open new location in downtown Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon microbrewery has big plans for a prime piece of real estate in downtown Saskatoon.

High Key Brewing Co. has announced plans to set up shop at 102 23rd Street East, the former Redline Harley-Davidson building downtown.

“Since 2019, we’ve really been keeping an eye out for the perfect location,” said Madeline Conn, president of High Key.

High Key Brewing Co. opened in 2018 at 1905 Quebec Ave., offering an assortment of permanent and seasonal craft beers. However, the building has some “infrastructure issues”, Conn said.

Even before opening High Key’s current location, Conn would drive by the Harley-Davidson building and admire it.

“I would dream of it,” she said. “It’s close to downtown, but still a little bit away, so it gives us the space that we really need.

With garage elements still intact, the overhead doors are suitable for receiving items and sending products out to the public. It also offers enough height for the brewery’s equipment.

The building will feature a full kitchen, allowing High Key to use beer and spent grain in menu items.

The new location will also have a patio, including a three-season patio incorporating the garage doors.

“Which gives us a whole new revenue and whole new experience at the brewery,” Conn said.

Brewery staff plan to move equipment during the summer with the goal of opening the downtown location on Labour Day Weekend.

High Key is expected to operate out of its current location until the end of August.