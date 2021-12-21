Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Something is brewing for Saskatoon’s Great Western Brewing Company

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 4:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Great Western Brewing Company looking to expand operations' Great Western Brewing Company looking to expand operations
WATCH: A brewery that has stood the test of time in Saskatchewan may be getting a facelift in the new year. Great Western Brewing Company has plans to expand operations and its facilities.

A Saskatchewan beer company has something brewing, and it isn’t just the beer.

Great Western Brewing Company in Saskatoon is looking to expand operations and update its current technology, while maintaining historical portions of the brewery built in the 1920s.

Read more: Saskatoon bar and event venue taking proactive steps to make guests feel safer

“At 94 years of age, it is beginning to show its age,” admitted Great Western CEO Michael Brennan. “We risk every day that one of our pieces could break and we won’t be able to produce beer.

“That’s a risk I can’t live with as a CEO, so that’s what’s really driven this.”

Great Western Brewing is in discussions with the City of Saskatoon to approve zoning for an addition to the brewery that would be built into the current parking space.

Story continues below advertisement

If approved, construction will begin next year.

“We’ve been talking with the city for a number of months, but have gone into the formal process now with them,” Brennan said. “They have to go through an approval process as the zoning for this area was changed many years ago, so we’re not actually zoned to add a new brewery on this site.”

The expansion would cost the company around $40 million and double the current output of beer to 100 million cans per year.

“It’s going to be one of the most modern breweries in the country,” Brennan said. “Right now we use about 900 litres of water to make 100 litres of beer and we’ll cut that in half.”

Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce CEO Jason Aebig says he is excited to see how the expansion will bring more business to a growing area of the city.

Trending Stories

Read more: River Landing plaza opens in downtown Saskatoon after nearly 2 decades in the making

“I think it’s a great development for Saskatoon, because in effect it’s an expansion of the city’s business core into north downtown,” Aebig said. “With Great Western’s expansion, this will continue to shape 2nd Avenue North as a key business corridor.”

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s great because with the opening of River Landing and now these anchor businesses on 2nd Avenue North, in effect it kind of bookends downtown and we start to really see the expansion of the core which is exciting for all of us.”

He says it’s a testament to the business that despite decades of challenges and a recent pandemic, Great Western Brewing is still bringing more jobs and growth to Saskatchewan.

“It’s a made-in-Saskatoon success story,” he said. “We should all be really proud of it and really thrilled that this company continues to grow and grow roots right here.”

Great Western’s CEO says it’s a success story to which he’s proud to be adding a chapter.

“What fires me up the most is …the 16 gentlemen that 31 years ago, took a risk to keep this brewery alive in the city,” Brennan said. “And (the fact that) we’re able to continue that legacy on for those gentlemen.”

Read more: New Saskatoon tax rate will ‘force hard choices’ for businesses: chamber of commerce

He adds that they are enthusiastic to provide more job opportunities at a difficult time for people in the province.

“We employ 100 people across western Canada. The majority of them are here in the city. Being able to build on site allows us to use our existing packaging facilities without having to reinvest there but at the same time protect jobs.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan restaurant owners brace for increase in food prices next year' Saskatchewan restaurant owners brace for increase in food prices next year
Saskatchewan restaurant owners brace for increase in food prices next year – Dec 10, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Saskatoon tagBeer tagDowntown Saskatoon tagBrewery tagGreater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce tagSaskatchewan Business tagGreat Western tagGreat Western Brewing Company tag2nd Avenue North Saskatoon tagOriginal 16 tagGreat Western Brewery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers