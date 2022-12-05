Menu

Crime

2,400 pills, meth and fentanyl seized in Vernon, B.C. drug bust

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 3:48 pm
During their search of the residence, officers found a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, prescription pills, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.
During their search of the residence, officers found a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, prescription pills, and drug trafficking paraphernalia. Courtesy: Vernon RCMP

A number of arrests and a significant cache of pills were the returns on a Nov. 30 drug bust 2800-block of 40th Street in Vernon, B.C., RCMP say.

A number of complaints from the public about large numbers of people coming and going from the location prompted an investigation that ended in the raid.

“At the time the warrant was executed, police located 12 people inside the residence,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Four individuals were arrested for variety of reasons including an outstanding arrest warrant, breach of release conditions, and drug related offences.”

Vernon RCMP investigating targeted fatal shooting

During their search of the residence, officers found a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, prescription pills and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

“Our investigators are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of prescription pills being found in the possession of drug traffickers, and the seizure of over 2,400 pills, in this case, is shocking and very concerning,” Sgt.  David Evans said.

A 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were released from custody pending a future court date and both face potential drug-trafficking charges.

