Belleville police seek man who had ‘physical interaction’ with children

Police in Belleville, Ont., are looking for a man involved in a “physical interaction” with two public school-aged children and one high school student.
According to police, the incident happened Dec. 5 between 8:35 a.m. and 9 a.m. near Hickory Grove and Spruce Gardens in Belleville’s east end.
The man is described as being in his mid-60s and five feet eight to five feet nine inches tall with an average build, with grey facial stubble and grey hair.
Read more: Police arrest passenger who fled traffic stop
He was wearing a green jacket and grey toque and spoke with an accent, police say.
-
Food prices set to rise another 5-7% in 2023 after record inflation year: report
-
Trudeau, Ford mark opening of Canada’s first full-scale electric vehicle plant in Ontario
Police are asking for assistance in identifying this man as they would like to speak to him.
They also ask anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dashcam video or any residents in the general area who have exterior video security cameras that may have captured images of the man walking to and from the area to please contact police at 613-966-0882 ext. 170 or via email at sbested@bellevilleps.ca.
Comments