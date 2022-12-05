Police arrest passenger who fled traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

A Quinte West man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly fled from the traffic stop of a car in which he was a passenger.

Police say they made a traffic stop on Nov. 19 on Fourth Avenue in Trenton for a traffic violation.

They say the driver had failed to stop and a warrant was issued for the driver’s arrest on a number of criminal charges.

Then, on Dec. 5 at 2:30 a.m. Quinte West OPP conducted another traffic stop on Sidney Street and Dixon Drive in Trenton for another Highway Traffic Act violation.

Police say they recognized the passenger in this vehicle as the wanted man from the first traffic stop on Nov. 19. The man fled on foot and was arrested after a brief chase, police say.

Jason Whyte, 19, is facing charges of:

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

flight from a peace officer

operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

failing to comply with a probation order

driving while under suspension

failing to stop for a red light

disobeying a stop sign

He was held in custody and appeared in a Belleville courtroom Monday.