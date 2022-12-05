Menu

Canada

Police arrest passenger who fled traffic stop

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 11:54 am
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A Quinte West man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly fled from the traffic stop of a car in which he was a passenger.

Police say they made a traffic stop on Nov. 19 on Fourth Avenue in Trenton for a traffic violation.

They say the driver had failed to stop and a warrant was issued for the driver’s arrest on a number of criminal charges.

Then, on Dec. 5 at 2:30 a.m. Quinte West OPP conducted another traffic stop on Sidney Street and Dixon Drive in Trenton for another Highway Traffic Act violation.

Police say they recognized the passenger in this vehicle as the wanted man from the first traffic stop on Nov. 19. The man fled on foot and was arrested after a brief chase, police say.

Jason Whyte, 19, is facing charges of:

  • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • flight from a peace officer
  • operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code
  • failing to comply with a probation order
  • driving while under suspension
  • failing to stop for a red light
  • disobeying a stop sign

He was held in custody and appeared in a Belleville courtroom Monday.

OntarioOPPCanadaTraffic StopQuinte WestTrentonfled policejason whyte
