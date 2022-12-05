Calgary fire crews respond to Taradale garage fire

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary fire crews battled a large garage fire in the northeast neighbourhood of Taradale on Monday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to a fully-involved garage fire at around 10:45 a.m. According to a Monday news release, the fire quickly spread from the attached garage to the house.

Firefighters quickly started suppression efforts with several hose lines and performed a search for any victims. There was extensive damage to the home and slight exposure damage to one neighbouring residence.

Fire crews said they don’t know if there were working smoke alarms in the house where the fire originated.

According to the new release, two adults and their son evacuated the home. The son was assessed by EMS for smoke inhalation and released.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the fire, the Calgary Fire Department said.

A fire investigator is currently on scene to determine the cause of the fire. Members of the public who have photos or videos of the fire prior to firefighter arrival are asked to email piofire@calgary.ca.