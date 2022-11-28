Calgary firefighters extinguish fire at Bridgeland Riverside Community Association

Fire crews spent early Monday putting out a fire at a community association north of downtown.
The Calgary Fire Department was called around 4:30 a.m. to the Bridgeland Riverside Community Association at 917 Centre Avenue N.E.
Firefighters were able to locate the blaze in the lower level of the building. They were able to extinguish the fire within a couple of hours, yet are expected to be there for quite some time due to the damage.
Read more: Calgary fire crews extinguish house fire started by smoking materials
Read More
The CFD said no one was inside the building at the time.
Trending Now
-
‘Zombie’ virus revived after 50,000 years trapped in Siberian permafrost
-
China lockdown: Crowds angered by strict COVID measures call for President Xi to resign
Trending Now
No word on how much the damage will be pegged at nor on the cause of the fire.
3 people rescued from southeast Calgary condo fire
Comments