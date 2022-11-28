Menu

Fire

Calgary firefighters extinguish fire at Bridgeland Riverside Community Association

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 9:50 am
Calgary firefighters work to put out a fire at the Bridgeland Riverside Community Association on Nov. 28, 2022. View image in full screen
Fire crews spent early Monday putting out a fire at a community association north of downtown.

The Calgary Fire Department was called around 4:30 a.m. to the Bridgeland Riverside Community Association at 917 Centre Avenue N.E.

Firefighters were able to locate the blaze in the lower level of the building. They were able to extinguish the fire within a couple of hours, yet are expected to be there for quite some time due to the damage.

Calgary firefighters work to put out a fire at the Bridgeland Riverside Community Association on Nov. 28, 2022. View image in full screen
The CFD said no one was inside the building at the time.

No word on how much the damage will be pegged at nor on the cause of the fire.

