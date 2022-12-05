Minister of seniors announces project funding to support Saskatoon seniors

Send this page to someone via email

The minister of seniors, Kamal Khera, made a stop at Saskatoon’s Central Urban Métis Federation’s elders lodge Monday to highlight the importance of the New Horizons for Seniors program.

The minister says this is to improve seniors’ quality of life and support healthy aging.

Khera announced an investment of over $260,000 to fund 12 community-based projects for seniors in the city.

The money comes from the 2021-22 program.

There were no specific plans mentioned Monday morning, but in a statement issued by the government, it indicates that funding will go toward supporting healthy aging, preventing elder abuse, celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion, and helping seniors age in place.

“Seniors have worked hard to support their families and build the strong communities that we live in today. Projects funded by the New Horizons for Seniors Program offer hands-on activities that allow seniors to stay active, expand their social network and engage in learning experiences that will help them better keep up with a rapidly evolving society,” Khera said in the statement.

“The measures introduced in the Fall Economic Statement will also ensure that seniors are better equipped financially to cover their day-to-day expenses.”

This includes the government’s move to double the GST rebate for six months, averaging an extra $225 for seniors.

Central Urban Métis Federation Inc. president Shirley Isbister said taking care of elders is part of the truth and reconciliation process. This includes having the elders pass on their teachings to future generations.

“For years our Métis seniors, survivors, elders, were not recognized and were not acknowledged. And lately, these last few years, we’ve worked very hard. And we insisted that our Métis elders, seniors and survivors are recognized,” she said at a press conference Monday morning.

According to the statement, 95 projects were funded for a total of nearly $2 million by the NHSP.