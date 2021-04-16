Federal funding supports 10 projects to keep seniors active in Peterborough city and county

Send this page to someone via email

Federal funding of $128,121 will support 10 community-based projects to help keep seniors active in Peterborough and Peterborough County, the area’s MP announced Friday.

Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef says the funding through the New Horizons For Seniors Program will help seniors stay active, informed and socially connected. The projects were approved during a recent call for proposals for community-based projects. The NHSP is a federal grants and contributions program to support projects that help foster social inclusion and improve seniors’ health and well-being.

The funding will be allocated as follows:

Senior Ladies Living Together’s Outreach Program for 2021: $25,00 to provide virtual training related to COVID-19 resources to support social participation and inclusion of rural seniors.

St Joseph’s at Fleming in Peterborough’s Battling Social Isolation program: $24,500 to purchase televisions, a projector and other media equipment to provide programming and promote the social inclusion of seniors.

Buckhorn Community Centre’s Reducing Isolation for Seniors during COVID-19: $24,670 to replace vinyl room dividers and purchase laptops to continue to provide activities such as sports and exercise classes and offer computer literacy classes.

Extendicare Lakefield’s Addressing Social Isolation and Loneliness COVID-19 and Beyond: $12,769 to help implement a peer-support and peer-mentoring program among residents to improve social participation and inclusion of seniors with dementia.

Oakshores 50+ Plus Club’s Seniors Helping Seniors program: $12,641 to expand the community garden and offer social activities and seminars.

Peterborough Public Library’s Supporting Senior Engagement through Technology Instruction: $8,550 to help seniors will develop series of videos on various topics to support the social participation and inclusion of seniors.

Peterborough New Horizons Bands’ Seniors Community Concert Band program: $5,000 for seniors to participate in music rehearsal spaces and a spring and winter concert to promote the social participation and healthy aging of seniors.

Trent Valley Archives’ Empowering Seniors in Archives’ Research and Volunteering program: $5,000 to install plank flooring in order to allow seniors’ activities to continue in order to promote the social participation of seniors.

YWCA Peterborough Haliburton’s Getting Seniors Digitally Ready program: $5,000 to have seniors participate in virtual sessions on using effective digital tools.

Bedford House / Bridges Peterborough Seniors Bridging Team program: $4,933 for seniors involved with the organization to train other seniors to play bridge to engage seniors in the community through mentoring of others.

More tonight at 6PM and 11PM @CHEXNewswatch @GlobalPtbo pic.twitter.com/jQ1pxggpaa — Sam Houpt (@HouptSam) April 16, 2021

“Through the New Horizons for Seniors Program, the Government of Canada is providing a wide range of opportunities for seniors in Peterborough-Kawartha to participate in meaningful activities that nurture their personal growth and foster community vitality,” stated Monsef. “The projects announced today will allow seniors to better connect to organizations and each other to support more social participation and inclusion during these difficult times.”

This year, the government of Canada increased its investment in the New Horizons for Seniors Program to $60.8 million, funding over 3,000 community-based projects to support seniors across the country.

Monsef says since 2015 more than 30 projects in her riding have received over $470,000 in funding through the New Horizons for Seniors Program.