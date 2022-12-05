Calgary police investigating suspicious death in Lincoln Park

Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the southwest neighbourhood of Lincoln Park.
Police said they were called to reports of a dead woman in the 0-100 block of Richard Court S.W. on Monday.
The Calgary Police Service said homicide investigators and the chief medical examiner’s office are currently on scene investigating the suspicious death.
Details about the death are scarce, but police said an autopsy is scheduled for next week.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.
