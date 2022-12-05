Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating suspicious death in Lincoln Park

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted December 5, 2022 1:59 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the southwest neighbourhood of Lincoln Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the southwest neighbourhood of Lincoln Park.

Police said they were called to reports of a dead woman in the 0-100 block of Richard Court S.W. on Monday.

The Calgary Police Service said homicide investigators and the chief medical examiner’s office are currently on scene investigating the suspicious death.

Read more: Alberta RCMP charge three men in relation to drug trafficking investigation

Details about the death are scarce, but police said an autopsy is scheduled for next week.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

