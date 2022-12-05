Woman, 19, stabbed at Oshawa bar remains in critical condition, police say

See more sharing options

A woman who was stabbed at an Oshawa bar over the weekend remains in a trauma centre in critical condition, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to a bar near Park Road South and Malaga Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said a 19-year-old woman was located with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

In an update Monday morning, police said she remains in critical condition.

Suspects fled in a black pickup truck before officers arrived, police said.

Any witnesses or anyone with video footage is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2765 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

