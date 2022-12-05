Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops lay murder charges in spring discovery of human remains in North End

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 10:41 am
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Two men who were already behind bars have been charged in connection with human remains discovered in Winnipeg’s North End in March, police say.

The remains of Michael Dwayne Gunnar Dahlin, 28, were found near Stella Avenue and McGregor Street on the morning of March 10, and after an investigation, homicide detectives visited Stony Mountain Institution and Milner Ridge Correctional Centre to lay charges last week.

Read more: Winnipeg students find dead body during community cleanup, Pembina Trails School Division says

Matthew Andrew Miles, 32, is facing second-degree murder charges, while 31-year-old Thomas Wayne Peebles has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg homicide unit investigating shooting at Stella and McGregor'
Winnipeg homicide unit investigating shooting at Stella and McGregor

 

