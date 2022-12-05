Winnipeg cops lay murder charges in spring discovery of human remains in North End

Send this page to someone via email

Two men who were already behind bars have been charged in connection with human remains discovered in Winnipeg’s North End in March, police say.

The remains of Michael Dwayne Gunnar Dahlin, 28, were found near Stella Avenue and McGregor Street on the morning of March 10, and after an investigation, homicide detectives visited Stony Mountain Institution and Milner Ridge Correctional Centre to lay charges last week.

Matthew Andrew Miles, 32, is facing second-degree murder charges, while 31-year-old Thomas Wayne Peebles has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

0:21 Winnipeg homicide unit investigating shooting at Stella and McGregor