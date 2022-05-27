Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg students find dead body during community cleanup: Pembina Trails School Division

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 7:03 pm
Winnipeg Police cruiser car crime scene View image in full screen
The Pembina Trails School Division says a group of Grade 7 and 8 students from École South Pointe School found a dead body while doing a community clean up off of school property Friday. Winnipeg police have confirmed they are on scene. Global News

A Winnipeg school has brought in a crisis response team after a group of students found a dead body while doing a community clean up Friday.

The Pembina Trails School Division has confirmed a group of Grade 7 and 8 students from École South Pointe School made the grisly discovery while cleaning up a field on the west side of Tim Sale Drive, south of Waverley Street.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate homicide on Edison Avenue

The division says teachers immediately returned the children to school and called police.

“The police confirmed that what the children saw was a dead body. The police are completing their investigation,” reads a letter sent to parents provided to Global News by the school division.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police Investigate Edison Avenue Remains' Police Investigate Edison Avenue Remains
Police Investigate Edison Avenue Remains – May 16, 2022

“Our school social worker and school psychologist were at school today and met with the children and staff most significantly impacted.

Trending Stories

“They provided a space for the students to talk about what they saw and what they were feeling.”

Winnipeg police confirmed officers were on scene Friday, but wouldn’t state the nature of their investigation.

Read more: Human remains found in RM of Woodlands a homicide, RCMP say

The school division said the body was not found on school property.

The division told parents its crisis response team will return to the school on Monday.

— with files from Global News’ Kevin Hirschfield 

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Human remains found in Stead, Man. confirmed to be Clifford Joseph: RCMP' Human remains found in Stead, Man. confirmed to be Clifford Joseph: RCMP
Human remains found in Stead, Man. confirmed to be Clifford Joseph: RCMP – Jul 27, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagBody Found tagHuman Remains tagDead Body tagPembina Trails School DIvision tagWaverley Street tagTim Sale Drive tagWinnipeg body found tagÉcole South Pointe School tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers