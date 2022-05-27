Winnipeg students find dead body during community cleanup: Pembina Trails School Division

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg school has brought in a crisis response team after a group of students found a dead body while doing a community clean up Friday.

The Pembina Trails School Division has confirmed a group of Grade 7 and 8 students from École South Pointe School made the grisly discovery while cleaning up a field on the west side of Tim Sale Drive, south of Waverley Street.

The division says teachers immediately returned the children to school and called police.

“The police confirmed that what the children saw was a dead body. The police are completing their investigation,” reads a letter sent to parents provided to Global News by the school division.

“Our school social worker and school psychologist were at school today and met with the children and staff most significantly impacted.

“They provided a space for the students to talk about what they saw and what they were feeling.”

Winnipeg police confirmed officers were on scene Friday, but wouldn’t state the nature of their investigation.

The school division said the body was not found on school property.

The division told parents its crisis response team will return to the school on Monday.

— with files from Global News’ Kevin Hirschfield

