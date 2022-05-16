Winnipeg police investigate homicide on Edison Avenue

Winnipeg police say they’re investigating human remains found in North Kildonan as a homicide.
Police say they were called to the 200 block of Edison Avenue shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday for the reports of what they’re calling “suspicious circumstances.”
They say human remains were found in the area, and the homicide unit is now investigating.
Investigators are still working to identify the victim.
A media release from police Monday morning didn’t say whether the victim is a man or a woman or how investigators believe the person died.
In a tweet police said they expect to remain at the scene throughout the day.
Police are asking those with surveillance cameras in the area to check their tapes for anything suspicious.
Anyone with information or who may have heard or seen anything unusual is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
