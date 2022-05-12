Teen charged after machete assaults at Winnipeg youth shelter

A teenager has been charged after police say two people were assaulted with a machete at a Winnipeg youth shelter.
Police were called to the unnamed facility in the North End around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.
They say the first victim was hit with a machete in the upper body following an argument with the accused.
That male victim was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said Thursday.
Police say a second victim was also hit in the upper body when he tried to intervene, but didn’t need medical attention.
Police say the victims and the accused all know each other.
A 17-year-old boy from Winnipeg is charged with a number of offences, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
The teen remains in police custody.
