Teen charged after machete assaults at Winnipeg youth shelter

A teenager has been charged after police say two people were assaulted with a machete at a Winnipeg youth shelter.

Police were called to the unnamed facility in the North End around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

They say the first victim was hit with a machete in the upper body following an argument with the accused.

That male victim was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said Thursday.

Police say a second victim was also hit in the upper body when he tried to intervene, but didn’t need medical attention.

Police say the victims and the accused all know each other.

A 17-year-old boy from Winnipeg is charged with a number of offences, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The teen remains in police custody.

Officers responded to a stabbing in a North End shelter where a machete was used to assault 2 victims. A 17-yr-old male was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. He was detained in custody.https://t.co/obnHBrvM6Z — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 12, 2022