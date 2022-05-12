Menu

Crime

Teen charged after machete assaults at Winnipeg youth shelter

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 1:20 pm
A 17-year-old boy from Winnipeg is charged with a number of offences after two people were attacked with a machete at a North End youth shelter Tuesday. View image in full screen
A 17-year-old boy from Winnipeg is charged with a number of offences after two people were attacked with a machete at a North End youth shelter Tuesday. Shane Gibson/Global News

A teenager has been charged after police say two people were assaulted with a machete at a Winnipeg youth shelter.

Police were called to the unnamed facility in the North End around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Read more: Man attacked with machete, robbed in downtown Winnipeg

They say the first victim was hit with a machete in the upper body following an argument with the accused.

That male victim was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police are encountering more machetes' Winnipeg police are encountering more machetes
Winnipeg police are encountering more machetes – Jan 8, 2019

Police say a second victim was also hit in the upper body when he tried to intervene, but didn’t need medical attention.

Police say the victims and the accused all know each other.

Read more: Man seeking entry to shelter denied, bashes windows with machete, Winnipeg police say

A 17-year-old boy from Winnipeg is charged with a number of offences, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The teen remains in police custody.

