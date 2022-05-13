Winnipeg police find $35K in fentanyl after pulling vehicle over for driving without headlights on

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Winnipeggers likely wish they’d remembered to turn their headlights on after police say a traffic stop led officers to tens of thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl Thursday night.

Members of the guns and gangs unit pulled a vehicle over in the 700 block of Dufferin Avenue for driving without headlights around 9:30 p.m., police said in a release Friday.

They say officers could see drug packaging materials in plain view as they approached.

The man behind the wheel and a female passenger were arrested.

Police say a search found roughly 10 ounces of fentanyl, worth an estimated $35,000 on the street, roughly $26,000 in cash, as well as an airsoft replica handgun and drug packaging materials.

A 37-year-old man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

A 28-year-woman has been charged with possession of a weapon.

Both accused have been released on a promise to appear in court.