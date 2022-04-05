Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Wanted man found with weapons, drugs: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 1:43 pm
Winnipeg Police cruiser car crime scene View image in full screen
A 47-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing 19 charges after police say they found a gun, ammunition, knives, and drugs during an arrest Monday. Global News

A wanted man is facing a slew of charges after police say he was found carrying weapons and drugs when officers caught up with him Monday.

Police say officers recognized a man riding a bike near Salter Street and Church at around 12:40 p.m. as a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP find guns, meth in Virden home

They say the man took off on foot and “violently resisted arrested” when an officer caught up with him.

When a second officer arrived police allege the man repeatedly tried to reach into his jacket, where investigators say a gun was later found.

Click to play video: 'Advocates call for more help with Manitoba’s drug epidemic' Advocates call for more help with Manitoba’s drug epidemic
Advocates call for more help with Manitoba’s drug epidemic – Nov 30, 2021

The man was ultimately handcuffed and arrested.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police say a search of the suspect found a loaded, .22 calibre sawed-off rifle with a scratched-off serial number, ammunition, two knives, 30 grams of fentanyl and eight grams of meth.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating possible new entry point for guns and drugs into Canada

A 47-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing 19 charges including 10 firearms and weapons offences, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, and drug trafficking charges.

Police haven’t said what the man was originally wanted for, but did say he had been under a court order not to possess weapons and firearms.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagFentanyl tagWinnipeg crime tagMeth tagGuns tagKnives tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers