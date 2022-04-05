Wanted man found with weapons, drugs: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A wanted man is facing a slew of charges after police say he was found carrying weapons and drugs when officers caught up with him Monday.

Police say officers recognized a man riding a bike near Salter Street and Church at around 12:40 p.m. as a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.

They say the man took off on foot and “violently resisted arrested” when an officer caught up with him.

When a second officer arrived police allege the man repeatedly tried to reach into his jacket, where investigators say a gun was later found.

0:31 Advocates call for more help with Manitoba’s drug epidemic Advocates call for more help with Manitoba’s drug epidemic – Nov 30, 2021

The man was ultimately handcuffed and arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a search of the suspect found a loaded, .22 calibre sawed-off rifle with a scratched-off serial number, ammunition, two knives, 30 grams of fentanyl and eight grams of meth.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating possible new entry point for guns and drugs into Canada

A 47-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing 19 charges including 10 firearms and weapons offences, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, and drug trafficking charges.

Police haven’t said what the man was originally wanted for, but did say he had been under a court order not to possess weapons and firearms.