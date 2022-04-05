Menu

Crime

Human remains found in RM of Woodlands a homicide, RCMP say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 5:53 pm
A file photo of a RCMP vehicle in winter. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say they're investigating human remains found in the RM of Woodlands as a homicide. Global News

Manitoba RCMP now say foul play is suspected after human remains were found in the RM of Woodlands last week.

Police were called when the remains were found near Road 79 North in the municipality north of Winnipeg around 6:45 p.m. March 27.

Read more: Human remains found in the RM of Woodlands, say Manitoba RCMP

At the time investigators said the identity of the remains was unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

In a release Tuesday, police said they are now investigating the find as a homicide.

Read more: Sleepy would-be thief arrested by RCMP Manitoba after getting stuck in gravel pit

Police have released no further details and haven’t said if they remains have been identified.

The RCMP’s major crimes services is continuing to investigate.

