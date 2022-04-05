Human remains found in RM of Woodlands a homicide, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP now say foul play is suspected after human remains were found in the RM of Woodlands last week.

Police were called when the remains were found near Road 79 North in the municipality north of Winnipeg around 6:45 p.m. March 27.

At the time investigators said the identity of the remains was unknown.

Last night, Stonewall #rcmpmb received a report of found human remains near Road 79 North, in the RM of Woodlands. Investigators, along with an anthropologist, are currently on site conducting a search of the area. The identity of the remains is unknown. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/ITDa0CmwMC — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 31, 2022

In a release Tuesday, police said they are now investigating the find as a homicide.

Police have released no further details and haven’t said if they remains have been identified.

The RCMP’s major crimes services is continuing to investigate.

