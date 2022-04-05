Human remains found in RM of Woodlands a homicide, RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP now say foul play is suspected after human remains were found in the RM of Woodlands last week.
Police were called when the remains were found near Road 79 North in the municipality north of Winnipeg around 6:45 p.m. March 27.
At the time investigators said the identity of the remains was unknown.
In a release Tuesday, police said they are now investigating the find as a homicide.
Trending Stories
Police have released no further details and haven’t said if they remains have been identified.
The RCMP’s major crimes services is continuing to investigate.
Manitoba RCMP commanding officer retiring
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments