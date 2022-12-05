No charges to be laid in Forks parkade homicide, Winnipeg police say

No charges are being laid in the death of a 27-year-old Winnipeg man at the Forks parkade this summer.
Winnipeg police said they arrested a 23-year-old woman on May 3, when they were called to the scene and found Kyle James Craik in critical condition.
Read more: Winnipeg police investigate fatal assault in Forks parkade
Read More
After an extensive investigation, police said, they’ve determined that the woman was confronted by Craik and acted in self-defence.
Trending Now
-
U.K. egg shortage has stores placing purchase limits. Is Canada next?
-
Beloved Toronto metal music fan dies after three hospital visits in 10 days
Trending Now
The incident has also been reviewed by a senior Crown attorney and Manitoba Justice, and the woman’s actions have been considered “reasonable under the circumstances.”
The Forks increasing security after violent incidents
Comments