No charges to be laid in Forks parkade homicide, Winnipeg police say

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

No charges are being laid in the death of a 27-year-old Winnipeg man at the Forks parkade this summer.

Winnipeg police said they arrested a 23-year-old woman on May 3, when they were called to the scene and found Kyle James Craik in critical condition.

After an extensive investigation, police said, they’ve determined that the woman was confronted by Craik and acted in self-defence.

The incident has also been reviewed by a senior Crown attorney and Manitoba Justice, and the woman’s actions have been considered “reasonable under the circumstances.”

2:12 The Forks increasing security after violent incidents