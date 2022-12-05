Menu

Crime

No charges to be laid in Forks parkade homicide, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 10:37 am
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

No charges are being laid in the death of a 27-year-old Winnipeg man at the Forks parkade this summer.

Winnipeg police said they arrested a 23-year-old woman on May 3, when they were called to the scene and found Kyle James Craik in critical condition.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate fatal assault in Forks parkade

After an extensive investigation, police said, they’ve determined that the woman was confronted by Craik and acted in self-defence.

The incident has also been reviewed by a senior Crown attorney and Manitoba Justice, and the woman’s actions have been considered “reasonable under the circumstances.”

Click to play video: 'The Forks increasing security after violent incidents'
The Forks increasing security after violent incidents

 

HomicideWinnipeg policeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegThe ForksWinnipeg homicideThe Forks Parkadeparkade death
