No injuries after George Street apartment fire in Peterborough

No injuries were reported following a fire at an apartment building in Peterborough early Monday.

According to Peterborough Fire Services, around 2:20 a.m., crews responded to reports of smoke in a building on George Street.

Crews arrived at the scene and saw smoke on the third floor, said acting captain Jude Rutland.

Tenants were already evacuating the building by the time firefighters arrived.

Firefighters located a fire in one apartment and extinguished it before it was able to spread further.

Damage is estimated at $75,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Rutland said.

