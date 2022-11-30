Menu

Fire

No injuries after tent fire at Wolfe Street encampment in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 12:34 pm
Peterborough Fire Services have responded to fires at the Wolfe Street tent encampment eight times over the past four weeks. View image in full screen
Peterborough Fire Services have responded to fires at the Wolfe Street tent encampment eight times over the past four weeks. Peterborough Fire Services

No serious injuries were reported following a fire at a tent encampment on Wolfe Street in Peterborough on the weekend.

According to the City of Peterborough, Peterborough Fire Services on Sunday responded to reports of a tent fire on Wolfe Street, east of Aylmer Street. Over the past month, a number of people experiencing homelessness have been sleeping in tents pitched across from the city’s emergency overflow shelter.

Read more: Advocates claim City of Peterborough ‘evicting’ homeless at Wolfe Street tent encampment

The city says firefighters found a campfire under a “tarped enclosure.”

“While extinguishing the campfire, firefighters witnessed a tent, with a person inside, begin to ignite,” the city stated.

Firefighters, with the assistance of another individual, were able to alert the occupant of the tent and help the individual get out.

The fire was extinguished and paramedics assessed one person at the scene.

Read more: United Way Peterborough point-in-time study shows stark increase in homelessness

According to the city, over the last four weeks, firefighters have responded to fires at the Wolfe Street “tenting site” eight times.

The city notes tenting and open-air burning are prohibited on city property except where permitted in Beavermead Campground.

“In the winter, health and safety concerns are heightened with exposure to extreme cold and the increased risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning from unsafe heating sources,” the city said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

