Crime

3 shootings in Montreal on Sunday night leave one man injured

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2022 7:38 am
One man was injured in three separate overnight shootings in Montreal. Sunday, December 4, 2022. View image in full screen
One man was injured in three separate overnight shootings in Montreal. Sunday, December 4, 2022. TVA

One man was injured following three separate shootings in Montreal Sunday night.

Around 7 p.m., a man was shot in the upper body at the Atwater metro station during an altercation involving a dozen people. According to police, the incident took place inside the entrance to the Atwater metro station located on De Maisonneuve Boulevard in Westmount.

The victim, a 38-year-old man known to police, took refuge in a shop in Place Alexis-Nihon, located across the street. He was taken to hospital where he is expected to recover. According to police, he is not cooperating with the investigation.

Read more: Quebec commits $250 million to curb gun violence, Montreal to hire up to 450 more police officers

In a second shooting, at around 9 p.m., shots rang out on Jean-Nicolet Street, in a residential area of Saint-Léonard. Shell casings were found on the ground and gunshots hit several cars and at least one building. There were no reported injuries.

Finally, around 11:30 p.m., two entrance doors to a private residence on The Boulevard, in Westmount were shot at. There were no reported injuries.

There have been no arrests and no suspects have been identified in any of the three shootings.

