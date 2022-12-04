Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

House fire in Lake Country, B.C. destroys home

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted December 4, 2022 8:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire destroys home in Lake Country, B.C.'
Fire destroys home in Lake Country, B.C.
A house fire that broke out late Saturday night in Lake Country has left a home completely destroyed. Some nearby neighbours say the fire tore through the structure in a matter of minutes before fire crews arrived. Jayden Wasney reports.

A house fire that broke out in Lake Country on Saturday night has left one home completely destroyed.

According to a witness who did not want to be identified, she contacted fire crews just before 10 p.m. after driving in the area and spotting heavy smoke and flames from her vehicle.

One man who lives directly across the street from the home described what he saw from his bedroom window after being woken up by flashing lights and the sound of sirens.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Fire activity spikes in Kelowna as homeless try to stay warm

“We saw five full pump trucks outside, there was no ambulance that we could see and there was a cruiser. They were just hitting the back left hand corner of the house. Some of the firemen were going in and around the back, and in and out of the front door while extinguishing,” said witness Scott Jennings.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News reached out to the Lake Country Fire department and the RCMP but have not received a response.

We will provide an update when more information becomes available.

RCMPFirelake countryFlamesWitnessdestroyedlake country fire departmentPump Truckssirenslake county firelake county house fire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers