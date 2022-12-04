House fire in Lake Country, B.C. destroys home

Send this page to someone via email

A house fire that broke out in Lake Country on Saturday night has left one home completely destroyed.

According to a witness who did not want to be identified, she contacted fire crews just before 10 p.m. after driving in the area and spotting heavy smoke and flames from her vehicle.

One man who lives directly across the street from the home described what he saw from his bedroom window after being woken up by flashing lights and the sound of sirens.

“We saw five full pump trucks outside, there was no ambulance that we could see and there was a cruiser. They were just hitting the back left hand corner of the house. Some of the firemen were going in and around the back, and in and out of the front door while extinguishing,” said witness Scott Jennings.

Global News reached out to the Lake Country Fire department and the RCMP but have not received a response.

We will provide an update when more information becomes available.