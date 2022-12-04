Multi-vehicle collision reported on Highway 401 ramp in Toronto

See more sharing options

Police in Toronto are responding to a collision that took place on a Highway 401 ramp.

Toronto police said in a tweet they received reports of a collision on a Highway 401 ramp near Yonge Street.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, police said. Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported one person with minor injuries.

“Expect delays in the area,” the tweet said.

Collision #GO2366384

401 Hwy E /Yonge Street

On the ramp, multiple vehicle collision

Injuries unknown at this time

Expect delays in the area ^js — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 4, 2022