Multi-vehicle collision reported on Highway 401 ramp in Toronto

Police in Toronto are responding to a collision that took place on a Highway 401 ramp.
Toronto police said in a tweet they received reports of a collision on a Highway 401 ramp near Yonge Street.
Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, police said. Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported one person with minor injuries.
“Expect delays in the area,” the tweet said.
