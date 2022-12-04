Menu

Traffic

Multi-vehicle collision reported on Highway 401 ramp in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 4, 2022 2:52 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police in Toronto are responding to a collision that took place on a Highway 401 ramp.

Toronto police said in a tweet they received reports of a collision on a Highway 401 ramp near Yonge Street.

Read more: Teen girl struck by vehicle in Etobicoke, police say

Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, police said. Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported one person with minor injuries.

“Expect delays in the area,” the tweet said.

