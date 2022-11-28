Teen girl struck by vehicle in Etobicoke, police say

Police are investigating after a teenage girl was struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Monday afternoon.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Goswell Road, near Burnhamthorpe Road, for reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.
Read more: 1 pedestrian killed, another injured by vehicle in Brampton, police say
Read More
Paramedics are rushing a teenage girl to hospital with unknown injuries, police said.
Trending Now
-
Airbnb plans to fix cleaning fees. A look at how that would work
-
‘Zombie’ virus revived after 50,000 years trapped in Siberian permafrost
Trending Now
Toronto paramedics told Global News the injuries were non-life-threatening.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Toronto police.
Comments