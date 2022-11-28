Menu

Traffic

Teen girl struck by vehicle in Etobicoke, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 4:27 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News

Police are investigating after a teenage girl was struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Goswell Road, near Burnhamthorpe Road, for reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

Read more: 1 pedestrian killed, another injured by vehicle in Brampton, police say

Paramedics are rushing a teenage girl to hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Toronto police.

Toronto PoliceTPSToronto ParamedicsToronto CollisionKipling AvenueToronto pedestrianGoswell Road
