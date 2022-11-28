Teen girl struck by vehicle in Etobicoke, police say

See more sharing options

Police are investigating after a teenage girl was struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Goswell Road, near Burnhamthorpe Road, for reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

Paramedics are rushing a teenage girl to hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Toronto police.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Kipling Av + Goswell Rd

– Police are on scene investigating@TorontoMedics are transporting a teenage girl to hospital via emergency run- Unknown extent of injuries

– Any witnesses contact @TrafficServices 416-808-1900

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 28, 2022