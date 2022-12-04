Menu

Crime

Oliver, B.C. fire department dealing with ‘numerous false reports’

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted December 4, 2022 1:29 pm
The fire department in Oliver, B.C. View image in full screen
The fire department in Oliver, B.C. Google Maps

The Oliver fire department is reminding the community to only use 911 recourses for actual emergencies, following ‘numerous false reports.’

According the fire department, crews have responded to a number of calls within the area of School Street and Okanagan Avenue.

“It would appear we have a vexatious caller in the area,” reads a department statement. “We have had numerous false reports through 911.”

Read more: Cannabis dispensary fire in Oliver called suspicious, police investigating

The Oliver Fire Department says they have identified a possible suspect and are working with RCMP.

