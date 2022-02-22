Menu

Canada

Cannabis dispensary fire in Oliver called suspicious, police investigating

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 2:47 pm
Flames and smoke rise from a fire at a cannabis dispensary fire in Oliver, B.C., early Tuesday. Police say arson is suspected and they are investigating.
Flames and smoke rise from a fire at a cannabis dispensary fire in Oliver, B.C., early Tuesday. Police say arson is suspected and they are investigating. Oliver Fire Department

An overnight fire at a South Okanagan pot shop is being investigated by police.

The Oliver Fire Department rushed to the 8000 block of Highway 97 North around 4:40 a.m., with the first arriving crew reporting fire coming from a trailer and a business.

The fire department said crews first knocked down the exterior fire before moving inside.

Read more: No injuries after PNE buildings rocked by ‘suspicious’ fire and explosions

“Quick action stopped the fire from spreading in the business while work was made to extinguish the trailer,” the fire department said in a statement.

Fire crews were on scene for approximately two hours, with police also attending.

The business has been identified as The Pot Doctor.

Both the fire department and Oliver RCMP consider the fire suspicious.

Police noted arson is suspected and that they’re reviewing surveillance video.

